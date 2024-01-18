USS George Washington Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While Underway

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2024) – Sailors aboard Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15 while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Throughout the course of the day Dr. King was honored in various ways. First, Dr. King was recognized over the 1 main circuit (1MC) through the playing of his “I Have a Dream” speech and in the afternoon the ship’s Diversity Committee hosted a celebration event on the aft mess decks.

“How do we do what he’s [Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] talking about as a team and as individuals?” George Washington’s Commanding Officer Capt. Brent C. Gaut asked the crew prior to the playing of the “I Have a Dream” speech.

Capt. Gaut encouraged Sailors to remember, celebrate, and act in honor of Dr. King’s legacy. This year marks a special year as it is the 60th anniversary of Dr. King receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, at age 35, for his steadfast commitment to nonviolent methods during the Civil Rights Movement.

Aboard George Washington, Sailors celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day to both embrace Dr. King’s life and the legacy that continues to live on through the principals of equality he fought for. It is not only a time of remembrance for a premier figure in history, but also a time of reflection on the current state of the fight for equality that Dr. King worked to achieve.

During lunch, George Washington’s Diversity Committee celebrated with a cake cutting provided by Supply Department. Before the cake was cut, Capt. Gaut gave a few introductory words to focus on the selflessness Dr. King embodied every day.

“Having the courage to act is the hardest thing. You know what is right in your heart, but do you have the courage to act on it?” said Capt. Gaut. “I certainly think that Dr. King was one of those individuals that had a core set of beliefs and values and then had the courage to act on them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2024 Date Posted: 01.20.2024 21:28 Story ID: 462143 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George Washington Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While Underway, by ENS Hannah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.