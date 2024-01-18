Jack’s Life Shines On Through Family Advocacy

By Capt. Christopher Kim,

Honolulu: While many folks around the world celebrate the holiday season with loved ones, some do not have the luxury of being together, which can make this time of year feel cold and dark.



“Losing a child, especially your youngest child, has been a level of grief that is hard to put in words,” Martin said. “We are coping with the support of a very large community of friends, family, and what we call our military family whom we have developed close relationships through the past 25 years.”



As the founders of Operation Jack’s Village, Master Sgt. Paul D. Martin, formerly a senior enlisted personnel of the 311th finance section team, and his spouse, Liz Martin, will spend the holiday season spreading suicide awareness to teenagers for their fallen son, Jack.



According to data, suicide is the lead cause of death for teenagers aged 13-14 and as many as 8% of adolescents have attempted suicide.



The Martins were shocked by an overwhelming amount of adolescents aged 13-14 who confided their suicidal thoughts and ideations with them. It is statistically shown that the number of completed suicides have skyrocketed 300% in the past 30 years and the Martin family wanted to combat this harrowing statistic.



“In the first few weeks following Jack’s death, we received several alarming letters from other kids,” Martin said. While this initially added to the Martin’s sorrow, it ultimately propelled them into positive action!



Jack’s passing was the darkest moment for the Martin family and they knew that the best way to honor Jack and his legacy was to be the brightest light to suicidal teenagers who are experiencing their darkest moments in life.



“We are all trying to adjust what life looks like without Jack in it.” Martin said.



The Martins saw the need for a program to combat mental illness and spread suicide awareness for teenagers and that is how Operation Jack’s Village started. The heart of Operation Jack’s Village, a non-profit organization designed to uplift and support others who are suffering in the same way, is to focus on a comprehensive approach to adolescent suicide awareness and prevention.

“I think Jack would be proud of us and he would support Operation Jack’s Village In anyway he could.” A teenager who is in Operation Jack’s Village. “I feel like he would be proud of where the operation has brought his story and that all of his previous community has backed him and supported him in such an empowering way.”



Operation Jack’s Village shares coping tools for adolescents to survive, thrive, and once again soar. This Martin family is dedicated to providing tools and resources for parents and caregivers to have a robust skillset and knowledge of teenage suicide prevention. Their fully volunteer force works alongside the community to support events such as suicide prevention summits, a climb of Mt. Kilimanjaro, Zip line Veterans Day events, and other events in the Tampa, Florida area.



Through Operation Jack’s Village, Jack’s legacy continues to live on as the organization reaches out to adolescents and teens who are struggling with suicidal ideation. His legacy also lives on through organ donation. His selflessness allowed several very fortunate recipients a second chance of life.



“Jack continued to give life even beyond his time here on earth, he was an organ donor and we were contacted by the mother of the little boy that received Jack’s heart,” Martin said. “The heart recipient is an 8 year old boy in Virginia, the recipient of his lungs is a 13 year old boy in Texas, and the liver recipient is a 5 month old girl in Georgia.”



Jack’s parents find comfort in the fact that his light will always shine bright through Operation Jack’s Village, and Jack’s selfless act of being an organ donor.



“Grief is the most damaging emotion that exists, it cane steal your mind and the beauty of life.” Master Sgt. Martin said. “Our memories of Jack will always be of an affectionate, energetic and intelligent boy that still liked to cuddle with mom and read, always presenting ways to light up the room.”





