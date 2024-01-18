Master Sgt. Paul D. Martin and his spouse, Liz Martin, celebrate their 20th anniversary and renewal of their vows alongside family and friends in Smathers Beach, Key West Florida on Feb 23, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2024 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8204454
|VIRIN:
|240115-A-JF901-1122
|Resolution:
|886x564
|Size:
|145.83 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Martin family celebrate wedding renewal vows. [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Christopher kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
