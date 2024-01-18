Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full-time Guard member, Part-time Teacher

    Full-time Guard member, Part-time Teacher

    Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Ben McNelley, state equal opportunity advisor and administrator for the...... read more read more

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Story by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    For most in the National Guard, part-time military service complements a full-time, civilian job. Master Sgt. Ben McNelley is doing the reverse.

    “I am full-time in the National Guard and now I am a substitute teacher for the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District,” said McNelley, state equal opportunity advisor and administrator for the Washington National Guard State Partnership Program.

    Over the last few years, McNelley has been a substitute teacher for the district, helping to teach whatever grades and classes that need a sub that day. He often takes leave to help on days when there is a high number of teacher absences.

    “It is so critical to have working professionals be willing to substitute,” said McNelley. “It is something that school districts don’t have and when working professionals come in we bring credibility to what the teachers are trying to do in the classroom.”

    McNelley’s path to teaching started while he was college student at Montana State University, attending on a cross-country scholarship. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in history in 2003.

    “I was just a regular college student, working a college job before and after school for the local school district,” recalled McNelley. “After I graduated, I still showed up for the before and after school program on the first day of the year. They already knew me and were like, ‘hey didn’t you just graduate? Well now you are substituting.’”

    That first day he taught kindergarteners.

    “It was so fun. We read a book, played with Legos. It was a great time,” said McNelley.

    After his time in the classroom that day, his love of teaching students continued, even while serving as a U.S. Marine reconnaissance team member and in the Washington National Guard as a member of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group.

    “Anyone that knows me in the Guard knows I am a pretty passionate guy about working with soldiers and I carry that passion into the classroom and share that with the kids,” said McNelley.

    That passion for learning lead McNelley to go back to school, completing his master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Massachusetts in 2022.

    “I believe in lifelong learning. So to share that passion with kids is incredible,” said McNelley. “To see what this generation is doing and how they are navigating life is so inspiring.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 13:41
    Story ID: 462101
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Hometown: BONNEY LAKE, WA, US
    Hometown: SUMNER, WA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full-time Guard member, Part-time Teacher, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Full-time Guard member, Part-time Teacher
    Full-time Guard member, Part-time Teacher
    Joint Services Support brings some Holiday Magic to Guard families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Teacher
    Students
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT