Full-time Guard member, Part-time Teacher

For most in the National Guard, part-time military service complements a full-time, civilian job. Master Sgt. Ben McNelley is doing the reverse.



“I am full-time in the National Guard and now I am a substitute teacher for the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District,” said McNelley, state equal opportunity advisor and administrator for the Washington National Guard State Partnership Program.



Over the last few years, McNelley has been a substitute teacher for the district, helping to teach whatever grades and classes that need a sub that day. He often takes leave to help on days when there is a high number of teacher absences.



“It is so critical to have working professionals be willing to substitute,” said McNelley. “It is something that school districts don’t have and when working professionals come in we bring credibility to what the teachers are trying to do in the classroom.”



McNelley’s path to teaching started while he was college student at Montana State University, attending on a cross-country scholarship. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in history in 2003.



“I was just a regular college student, working a college job before and after school for the local school district,” recalled McNelley. “After I graduated, I still showed up for the before and after school program on the first day of the year. They already knew me and were like, ‘hey didn’t you just graduate? Well now you are substituting.’”



That first day he taught kindergarteners.



“It was so fun. We read a book, played with Legos. It was a great time,” said McNelley.



After his time in the classroom that day, his love of teaching students continued, even while serving as a U.S. Marine reconnaissance team member and in the Washington National Guard as a member of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group.



“Anyone that knows me in the Guard knows I am a pretty passionate guy about working with soldiers and I carry that passion into the classroom and share that with the kids,” said McNelley.



That passion for learning lead McNelley to go back to school, completing his master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Massachusetts in 2022.



“I believe in lifelong learning. So to share that passion with kids is incredible,” said McNelley. “To see what this generation is doing and how they are navigating life is so inspiring.”