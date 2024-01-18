Vandenberg's Top 10 from 2023

Vandenberg Space Force Base and the many Airmen, Guardians, and Civilians who support it have accomplished many things this year, and we are proud of our collective achievements. As our mission intensifies, Vandenberg has fostered new relationships with external installation partners, advanced in tactically responsive space capabilities, secured substantial school grants, and laid the groundwork for the LGM-35A Sentinel ICBMs. To organize and maintain these developments, Space Launch Delta 30 created new strategic objectives, bringing Vandenberg's continued evolution into a modern and innovation-driven spaceport as it anticipates the challenges and opportunities of 2024.
