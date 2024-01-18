Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg's Top 10 from 2023

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Vandenberg Space Force Base and the many Airmen, Guardians, and Civilians who support it have accomplished many things this year, and we are proud of our collective achievements. As our mission intensifies, Vandenberg has fostered new relationships with external installation partners, advanced in tactically responsive space capabilities, secured substantial school grants, and laid the groundwork for the LGM-35A Sentinel ICBMs. To organize and maintain these developments, Space Launch Delta 30 created new strategic objectives, bringing Vandenberg's continued evolution into a modern and innovation-driven spaceport as it anticipates the challenges and opportunities of 2024.

