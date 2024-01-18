Vandenberg's Top 10 from 2023

Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | Airmen and Guardians participate in the Space Launch Delta 30 change of command...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | Airmen and Guardians participate in the Space Launch Delta 30 change of command ceremony on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 13, 2023. U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long relinquished command to U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker. U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley) see less | View Image Page