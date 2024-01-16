Romanian Artillery Brigade fires HIMARS alongside NATO Allies

Photo By Pfc. Aiden O'Marra | An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System fires from the Smardan Training Area,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Aiden O'Marra | An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System fires from the Smardan Training Area, located in Galati County, Western Moldavia, Romania, Jan. 17, 2024. The Reduced Range Practice Rockets were fired by the Romanian 8th Field Artillery Brigade, and supported by U.S. Army 4th Battalion, 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, attached to “Task Force 82.” The artillery exercise afforded the artillery crew members the opportunity to conduct fire missions on the HIMARS to increase readiness and proficiency on the combat platform. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aiden O'Marra) see less | View Image Page

SMARDAN TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA—The 4th Battalion, 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, attached to "Task Force 82," supported the Romanian 8th Field Artillery Brigade during their M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

Artillery Table VIII Gunnery using Reduced Range Practice Rockets, Jan. 17, 2024.



This gunnery exercise was conducted by the Romanian 8th Field Artillery Brigade and supported by the 4th SFAB to increase readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies.



U.S. Army Maj. Zachary Busenbark, Commander, Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, and Team Leader for the SFAB Field Artillery Advisor Team, spoke to the importance of maximizing his team's involvement with NATO military forces in Europe.



“In Europe, the desire is for the maximization of interoperability with both NATO Allied forces and partner nations to ensure we can train and fight together effectively as a combined team," said Busenbark.



The HIMARS launchers the Romanian Land Forces use are U.S. missile and rocket systems that fire the Guided M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System as well as the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System. The MLRS rocket has a range of approximately 70 kilometers, and the ATACMS can reach as far as 300 Kilometers.



"The domains of interoperability—human, procedural, and technical—are practiced to the maximum extent possible to make sure that as a combined team we can be as lethal as possible in the event that we have to go fight and win as a coalition,” he said.



In addition to mission readiness, this gunnery exercise helped prepare the Soldiers for next year's NATO Combat Readiness Evaluation.



Task Force 82, from the 82d Airborne Division, leads critical aspects of the US military to assure Allies and partners, deter adversaries, and reinforces NATO security force assistance in the Black Sea region.