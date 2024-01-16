Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference

    168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | A group of volunteers from the 168th Wing helped Tanana Chiefs Conference to...... read more read more

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    A group of 12 volunteers from the 168th Wing helped at the Tanana Chiefs Conference in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Jan 17, 2023. TCC works with various community organizations monthly to distribute meals throughout Interior Alaska Villages.

    "The villages aren't on the road system, so there's no such thing as meals on wheels for them," said Capt. Jeffrey Skaggs. "I coined the phrase "Meals on Wings" instead as the boxes are flown to villages for distribution."

    The TCC is an Alaska Native non-profit corporation also organized as Dena' Nena' Henash or "Our Land Speaks." It works to meet the health and social service needs of Tribal members and beneficiaries throughout the region.

    The 168 WG volunteers packed 300 shelf-stable food boxes to distribute to 300 elders in 11 Interior Alaska Villages.

    "I'm grateful TCC invited us over to help with the 'Elder Nutrition Program,' said Skaggs. "It's an impactful program, and it feels good to start the year off with a small act of service with a great group of people.

    The 168 WG has several Village names on the tails of the KC-135s as a tribute to the community the members live in and serve with across Alaska.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 19:28
    Story ID: 461985
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US
    Web Views: 96
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Meals
    Distribute
    168th Wing
    Tanana Chiefs Conference
    Alaska Villages

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT