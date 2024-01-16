A group of 12 volunteers from the 168th Wing helped at the Tanana Chiefs Conference in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Jan 17, 2023. TCC works with various community organizations monthly to distribute meals throughout Interior Alaska Villages.



"The villages aren't on the road system, so there's no such thing as meals on wheels for them," said Capt. Jeffrey Skaggs. "I coined the phrase "Meals on Wings" instead as the boxes are flown to villages for distribution."



The TCC is an Alaska Native non-profit corporation also organized as Dena' Nena' Henash or "Our Land Speaks." It works to meet the health and social service needs of Tribal members and beneficiaries throughout the region.



The 168 WG volunteers packed 300 shelf-stable food boxes to distribute to 300 elders in 11 Interior Alaska Villages.



"I'm grateful TCC invited us over to help with the 'Elder Nutrition Program,' said Skaggs. "It's an impactful program, and it feels good to start the year off with a small act of service with a great group of people.



The 168 WG has several Village names on the tails of the KC-135s as a tribute to the community the members live in and serve with across Alaska.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 19:28 Story ID: 461985 Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US Web Views: 96 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.