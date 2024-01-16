Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference

    168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    A group of volunteers from the 168th Wing helped Tanana Chiefs Conference to distribute 300 shelf-stable food boxes to 200 elders in 11 Interior Alaska Villages, Jan 17, 2023. TCC works with various community organizations monthly to distribute meals throughout Interior Alaska Villages. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8201115
    VIRIN: 230117-Z-UF872-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Meals
    Distribute
    168th Wing
    Tanana Chiefs Conference
    Alaska Villages

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT