168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference

A group of volunteers from the 168th Wing helped Tanana Chiefs Conference to distribute 300 shelf-stable food boxes to 200 elders in 11 Interior Alaska Villages, Jan 17, 2023. TCC works with various community organizations monthly to distribute meals throughout Interior Alaska Villages. (Courtesy Photo)

