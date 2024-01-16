A group of volunteers from the 168th Wing helped Tanana Chiefs Conference to distribute 300 shelf-stable food boxes to 200 elders in 11 Interior Alaska Villages, Jan 17, 2023. TCC works with various community organizations monthly to distribute meals throughout Interior Alaska Villages. (Courtesy Photo)
168th Wing volunteers with Tanana Chiefs Conference
