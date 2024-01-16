Yokota Airmen honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during luncheon

Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | Members of the 374th Airlift Wing discuss the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler | Members of the 374th Airlift Wing discuss the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a luncheon at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan 16, 2024. In 1994, Congress passed the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Service Act which designated the third Monday in January as MLK Day. The Department of Defense utilizes this day to reflect on the principles of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler) see less | View Image Page

The 374th Airlift Wing hosted a luncheon to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2024. The luncheon served as an opportunity for members of the 374th AW to learn about King’s contributions to civil rights and his commitment to freedom, equity and inclusion.



In 1994, Congress passed the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Service Act which designated the third Monday in January as MLK Day. Each year, the Department of Defense stands with the nation and utilizes this day to reflect on the principles of the United States. The luncheon began with opening remarks from Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th AW commander.



“Today, we’re celebrating a man who championed unarmed civil disobedience because it was the right way to do the right thing,” said Roddan. “We embrace diversity and inclusion because they are important to us, to our Air Force, and our community here at Yokota.”



Attendees of the luncheon watched a video about the life of Dr. King and talked about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the military. The event concluded with members discussing how King’s intent can contribute to mission readiness and effectiveness.



“Special observances like this are always important because they recognize the different communities within our ranks,” said Trigg. “This helps bring people together to learn more about our American heroes and what makes us who we are as a force.”