For the third year in a row, Richard Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command has been named a 2024 Top Retail Expert by RETHINK Retail. Formerly titled the Top Retail Influencer award, RETHINK Retail presents the award to professionals in several categories including Academia, Analysts, Associations, Consultants, Finance, Media, Real Estate, Specialists and Technologists.



"I'm honored that RETHINK Retail has included me as part of its 2024 Top Retail Experts Award honorees,” said Honiball. “This feeling is even more profound when I think about the group of visionary leaders, innovators and experts who work tirelessly to ‘rethink’ our industry. To do so as part of the Navy Exchange Service Command team, serving the most deserving patrons in the world, makes it even that much more special."



According to RETHINK Retail, the Top Retail Experts were chosen from a field of 800 nominees based on their industry contributions, thought leadership publications, and a significant presence in speaking engagements and social media.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 11:48 Story ID: 461947 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Exchange Service Command Leader Named Top Retail Expert for 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.