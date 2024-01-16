2023 Outstanding Airman of the year winners

Photo By Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze | 195th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet winners pose for a photo at Naval...... read more read more

Photo By Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze | 195th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet winners pose for a photo at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan 6, 2023. The event brought together and recognized the top performing airmen and civilians from across the wing. see less | View Image Page