Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Outstanding Airman of the year winners

    2023 Outstanding Airman of the Year Winners

    Photo By Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze | 195th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet winners pose for a photo at Naval...... read more read more

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    The 2023 195th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet was held on Jan. 6, 2024 in San Diego, CA. The event brought together and recognized the top performing airmen and civilians from across the wing.

    In conjunction with the Banquet there was a leadership conference that ran Jan. 5-7 that focused on training, collaboration and networking.

    Wing Level Winners:

    Airmen - SrA Vincent Goldberg, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
    NCO - SSgt Brittany Mohney, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
    SNCO - MSgt Alejandra Rosales, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
    First Sgt. - MSgt Diego Rico, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
    Company Grade Officer - 1Lt Levi Choate, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
    Field Grade Officer - Lt. Col. John Stringfellow, 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron
    Civilian Program Specialist - Mr. Damaka Thomas, 148th Space Operations Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 11:28
    Story ID: 461945
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Outstanding Airman of the year winners, by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2023 Outstanding Airman of the Year Winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    OAY
    CANG
    195WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT