The 2023 195th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet was held on Jan. 6, 2024 in San Diego, CA. The event brought together and recognized the top performing airmen and civilians from across the wing.
In conjunction with the Banquet there was a leadership conference that ran Jan. 5-7 that focused on training, collaboration and networking.
Wing Level Winners:
Airmen - SrA Vincent Goldberg, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
NCO - SSgt Brittany Mohney, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
SNCO - MSgt Alejandra Rosales, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
First Sgt. - MSgt Diego Rico, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
Company Grade Officer - 1Lt Levi Choate, 147th Combat Communications Squadron
Field Grade Officer - Lt. Col. John Stringfellow, 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron
Civilian Program Specialist - Mr. Damaka Thomas, 148th Space Operations Squadron
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 11:28
|Story ID:
|461945
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Outstanding Airman of the year winners, by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT