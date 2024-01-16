195th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet winners pose for a photo at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan 6, 2023. The event brought together and recognized the top performing airmen and civilians from across the wing.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 11:28
|Photo ID:
|8200117
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-GU448-1046
|Resolution:
|4285x3061
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Outstanding Airman of the Year Winners, by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2023 Outstanding Airman of the year winners
