Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard restores VHF-FM radio communications Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam crews successfully resolved the Rescue 21 issue restoring VHF-FM radio communications in the Mariana Islands, the evening of Jan. 16, 2024.



"We express our sincere gratitude for the public's patience and support from our partners during this brief communication disruption; ensuring the safety of all individuals remains our top priority," said Lt. Kira Adams, the command center chief at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's Joint Rescue Sub-Center. "In the face of ever-evolving challenges, our Information Systems and Electronics Technicians demonstrated significant fortitude and diligence."



The National Weather Service issued a gale watch for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. The public can expect northeast winds of 25 to 35 knots with gusts of up to 40. In addition, a Hazardous Seas Warning is in place, with seas expected to reach 14 to 17 feet.



The U.S. Coast Guard strongly encourages mariners and waterway users to:

- Have alternative communication methods available, including cellular and satellite phones, 406 MHz emergency beacons, and H.F. radios.

- Stay vigilant and informed about weather and maritime conditions. Up-to-date information is available from the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/gum/

- Ensure readiness with emergency procedures and safety equipment.



Watchstanders can be reached on VHF-FM Channel 16 or by phone at (671) 355-4824 for maritime emergencies.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and over 300 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.

