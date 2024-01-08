U.S. Coast Guard conducts VFH-FM radio check

Petty Officer 3rd Class Triana Perez, an information systems technician, conducts a successful radio check over VHF-FM communications from the bridge of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) following an outage in Guam on Jan. 17, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam crews successfully resolved the Rescue 21 issue restoring VHF-FM radio communications in the Mariana Islands, the evening of Jan. 16. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

