January's Outstanding Performer

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Ramos, an entry controller and armorer for the 50th Security Forces Squadron, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for January.



As a defender, Ramos secures and maintains the peace of Schriever SFB.



“Security Forces do their job for the people,” Ramos said. “Every day we offer a smile at the gate, peace of mind while on patrol and first responders who are ready at any given moment.”



Ramos joined the Air Force in July 2022, and started at Schriever in March 2023.



“I joined for the structure, discipline, and pride of the United States military,” Ramos said.



From his first day on the job, Ramos had multiple other defenders invest in him.



“They brought me under their wing and showed me what it takes to be great,” Ramos said. “Not only in the career field or the military, but in any decision I make.”







In September 2023, Ramos was a part of the Quick Response Force alongside the Air Force Academy’s Security Forces during a football game against San Diego State University.



During that game, Ramos responded to a gentleman who stumbled down the stairs and hit his head - he suffered no serious injuries.



Ramos was coined by the 10th SFS commander for his dependability to the mission and his actions responding to a medical emergency.



“It was a great opportunity to combine squadrons and work with some other defenders in the career field,” Ramos said.



Joining the Air Force has also influenced Ramos’ approach to health.



“My health directly affects the mission, and there’s a peer mentality.” Ramos said. “I’m surrounded by others who care about being fit to fight.”



This interest in health has also affected his home life.



“My passion for exercise and health has created a routine for both myself and my wife,” Ramos said. His exercise routine and diet have become a household ritual because he spends most of his free time with his wife and border collie, Bentley.



The Air Force has also provided Ramos with a way to achieve his dream of getting a bachelor’s degree in business. With it, he aims to open a gym to provide an exceptional future for his family.



“The aspect of family in and out of the workplace has had a great impact on the Airman I am today,” Ramos said.

