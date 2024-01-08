Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January's Outstanding Performer

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Ramos, 50th Security Forces Squadron entry controller and armorer, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for January at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 5, 2024. Security Forces specialists go through extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases both stateside and overseas. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    This work, January's Outstanding Performer, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

