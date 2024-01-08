January's Outstanding Performer

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Ramos, 50th Security Forces Squadron entry controller and armorer, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for January at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 5, 2024. Security Forces specialists go through extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases both stateside and overseas. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

