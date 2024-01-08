Nuclear Disablement Teams visit commercial atomic power station in Pennsylvania

Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams recently visited a commercial...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams recently visited a commercial atomic power plant in Delta, Pennsylvania, to learn more about nuclear power plant operations. Soldiers from the Nuclear Disablement Teams visited the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station less than an hour away from their home base of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

DELTA, Pa. – Members of the U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams recently visited a commercial atomic power plant in Delta, Pennsylvania, to learn more about nuclear power plant operations.



Soldiers from the Nuclear Disablement Teams visited the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station less than an hour away from their home base of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Maj. Matthew Stokley, the NDT 3 medical science officer, said the visit provided greater insight into the operations and nuclear infrastructure of commercial power plants.



“The NDTs were able to expand their understanding of commercial nuclear power emergency planning, site safety operations and key reactor safety systems within a boiling water reactor, the second most prevalent nuclear reactor style in the world,” said Stokley, who earned his bachelor’s degree in physics from Valdosta State University and earned his master’s degree in nuclear engineering from University of Texas.



“This enhances the NDTs capability to access potential hazards and support solutions if confronted with nuclear infrastructure emergencies upon the battlefield or when in supporting civil emergency response activities,” said Stokley, a native of Waynesboro, Mississippi. “This coordination allows for the strengthening of our national security by leveraging the world-class nuclear power infrastructure expertise within our local community at Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station.”



The Nuclear Disablement Teams are part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



NDTs directly contribute to the nation’s strategic deterrence by staying ready to exploit and disable nuclear and radiological Weapons of Mass Destruction infrastructure and components to deny near-term capability to adversaries. The NDTs also facilitate follow-on WMD elimination operations.



The U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams include Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (FA 52) officers, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer, a Nuclear Medical Science officer and a Health Physics noncommissioned officer.



The U.S. military’s only Nuclear Disablement Teams — NDT 1 “Manhattan,” NDT 2 “Iron Maiden” and NDT 3 “Vandals” – are all stationed on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Samantha L. Leschke, the Emergency Preparedness Manager at the Peach Bottom Clean Energy Center, said the Peach Botton Atomic Power Plant hosts six to 10 tour groups a year.



“They range from high school or local college groups to law enforcement personnel who support the power plant to groups like the NDT,” said Leschke, who has worked at the plant for 18 years in engineering, training and emergency preparedness.



Bryan E. Holcomb, the Training Technology and Instructional Specialist at the plant, said they enjoyed hosting the one-of-a-kind U.S. Army teams at the plant, which he called one of the largest clean energy power plants in the nation.



Holcomb has worked at Peach Bottom for 25 years in both engineering and training.



“It was great fun to host and work with people that had such a good base understanding of nuclear power and to be able to see the plant from a different perspective. Everyone was enthusiastic and fun to work with,” said Holcomb. “Looking forward to our next meeting at Peach Bottom where they will get to spend time in the simulator.”



Maj. Alex C. Redznak, a nuclear operations officer from Nuclear Disablement Team 3, said the NDTs often visit commercial power plants once or twice a year, adding that the proximity of the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Plant made it a much more convenient location for the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based teams.



“NDT 3 plans to expand their relationship with Peach Bottom. In early 2024, NDTs plan to visit Peach Bottom again to utilize their control room simulator,” said Redznak.



“Their training center provides a wealth of knowledge to empower the NDTs on reactor systems,” said Redznak. “If we continue this relationship, the NDTs will integrate frequent visits to Peach Bottom into their future training plan.”



Originally from St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Redznak graduated from Norwich University before serving as an Artillery and Adjutant General officer and deploying to Afghanistan.



He became a Nuclear and Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction (FA 52) officer because he was drawn to the highly technical nature and the impact of the profession.



“With participation in training exercises, I can inform and influence nuclear and counter Weapons of Mass Destruction readiness,” said Redznak. “I feel that I am making a difference being a part of this effort.”