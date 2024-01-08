Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nuclear Disablement Teams visit commercial atomic power station in Pennsylvania

    DELTA, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams recently visited a commercial atomic power plant in Delta, Pennsylvania, to learn more about nuclear power plant operations. Soldiers from the Nuclear Disablement Teams visited the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station less than an hour away from their home base of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Courtesy photo.

    training
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    nuclear power plant
    20th CBRNE Command
    Nuclear Disablement Teams

