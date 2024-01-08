U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Commander Promoted to Brigadier General

WINCHESTER, Va.- Col. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division commander, was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General during a ceremony here Jan. 16.



Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, presided over the ceremony.



“It’s truly an honor to recognize and advance our best engineer officers,” said Spellmon. “Colonel and soon-to-be-general Bill Hannan is certainly one of these.”



Hannan thanked family members for their support. His wife Col. Sally Hannan, their children, and his father Bill, Sr. were in attendance along with numerous colleagues and family members attending virtually.



Hannan also acknowledged those he served with during his career that helped develop him as a leader.



“For me personally it’s about the Soldiers, the NCOs, the officers, the DA and DoD Civilians that invested in me over the past 26 years. I’m honored,” he said. “I’ve just been amazed over and over again, and Sally and I have been so privileged to serve with so many great folks both in our engineer regiment and our Army.”



Hannan is looking forward to continuing his command and serving with the Soldiers and Civilians of the USACE Transatlantic Division.



“What a great place to serve as a leader at this level,” he said. “It’s really the people here at the Transatlantic Division that enable our mission…providing innovative solutions to our nation, allies and partners.”



Hannan has more than 26 years of military service in a variety of command and staff assignments. He assumed command of USACE Transatlantic Division on July 26, 2022, after his most recent post of Chief of the Office of Security Cooperation –Iraq (OSC-I). He is a graduate of The Ohio State University and a native of Ohio.



The Transatlantic Division provides engineering solutions for our mission partner’s toughest full spectrum challenges in one of the most complex construction environments in the world that includes 21 nations stretching from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia. The organization has oversight of well over $5 billion in projects throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, as well as dedicated support to the U.S. Special Operations Command.

Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US