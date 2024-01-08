Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Commander Promoted to Brigadier General

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jamia Odom 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, administers the Oath of Office to U.S. Army Col. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division commander, during Hannan's promotion ceremony to Brigadier General, Jan. 16, in Winchester, Virginia. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jamia Odom, USACE Transatlantic Division public affairs office)

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Commander Promoted to Brigadier General, by MAJ Jamia Odom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

