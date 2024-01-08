U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Commander Promoted to Brigadier General

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, administers the Oath of Office to U.S. Army Col. William C. Hannan, Jr., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division commander, during Hannan's promotion ceremony to Brigadier General, Jan. 16, in Winchester, Virginia. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Jamia Odom, USACE Transatlantic Division public affairs office)

