Army offers YG 21 infantry, armor officers opportunity to branch transfer; 250 needed to rebalance force

FORT KNOX, Ky. – U.S. Army Human Resources Command will offer all infantry and armor lieutenants commissioned in year group 21 the opportunity to apply for voluntary branch transfer into the Adjutant General, Finance or Signal Corps prior to attending the Captain’s Career Course in 2024.



The opportunity is available Jan. 16 through Feb. 24.



Two hundred fifty officers are needed to rebalance the force by addressing a misalignment between officer inventory and Army manning requirements. Infantry and Armor branches are both overstrength while there are too few Adjutant General, Finance and Signal Corps officers. Of those eligible to transfer, this rebranching opportunity includes 130 into the Adjutant General Corps, 100 into the Signal Corps and 20 into finance.



“Like other branch transfer programs, this opportunity is mutually beneficial to the Army and the individual officer. Those who elect to rebranch will reduce a scheduling backlog at the Maneuver Captain’s Career Course (MCCC) while affording themselves additional opportunities to serve that match their individual talent profile,” said Col. Chris Luke, head of HRC’s Force Shaping Directorate.



To identify themselves as volunteers, YG21 infantry or armor officers must log into the AIM2 platform, locate the Officer Requirements Rebranching Panel Preferencing Tool and designate their desired branch preferences among IN, AR, AG, FC, and SC from first to fifth.



When an officer preferences any branch above his or her own, the officer will be indicating to the panel his or her willingness to voluntarily transfer to that branch. Those who want to remain in their branch can either indicate their current branch as their highest preference within the AIM2 platform or select the “Opt Out Command” found in the AIM2 “YG21 ORRP Preferencing Tool.”



Officers may change their preferencing as many times as desired up through the end of the preferencing window. Additionally, officers may switch between using the “Opt Out Command” and preferencing branches. The last action made by the officer will be what is considered by the panel.



Officials stress no officers will be forced to change branches.



“Unless we offer these steps to rebalance the force, the Army will face a shortage of battalion and brigade S1, S4, signal and finance positions worldwide that not only impacts Army manning, but also our readiness and ability to take care of Soldiers in the future,” said Col. Charlone Stallworth, director of HRC’s Talent Alignment and Development Directorate.



Currently, only infantry and armor officers in year group 2021 are eligible for the program but how they respond may determine if the pilot program extends to additional year groups and other over or understrength branches.



“We strongly encourage these affected junior officers to consider this as another opportunity to continue to serve the Army albeit in a different capacity. The Army is committed to matching officer desires and talents to its requirements and will do its best to accommodate both. Adjutant General, signal, and finance officers are equally dedicated and passionate about their branch as the infantry and armor,” said Col. Miles Gengler, the FSD Readiness chief. “I commissioned as an armor officer and rebranched to AG when the opportunity arose. I went on to command at the battalion and brigade level. This is a great chance for a few others to attend the Captain’s Career Course and follow-on leadership roles at the company level.”



Officers approved to transfer will be immediately transferred to their new branch on notification of approval. Once transferred, officers will be contacted by their new branch’s career manager for their next job placement and scheduling for Captain’s Career Course.



For more information, refer to MILPER Message 24-014 or view the MILPER at: https://www.hrc.army.mil.