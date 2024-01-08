Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army offers YG 21 infantry, armor officers opportunity to branch transfer; 250 needed to rebalance force

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command seeks 250 Year Group 21 infantry and armor lieutenants to rebranch into the Adjutant General, Finance or Signal Corps prior to attending the Captain’s Career Course in 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:42
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
