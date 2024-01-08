U.S. Army Human Resources Command seeks 250 Year Group 21 infantry and armor lieutenants to rebranch into the Adjutant General, Finance or Signal Corps prior to attending the Captain’s Career Course in 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:42 Photo ID: 8198816 VIRIN: 230101-O-SX965-6490 Resolution: 1800x1197 Size: 539.99 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army offers YG 21 infantry, armor officers opportunity to branch transfer; 250 needed to rebalance force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.