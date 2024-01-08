The Dailey Duo: Soldier Enlists Daughter Into U.S Army

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | OXFORD, Miss. —— Recently, U.S. Army Recruiter Staff Sgt. Fabian Dailey enlisted...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | OXFORD, Miss. —— Recently, U.S. Army Recruiter Staff Sgt. Fabian Dailey enlisted his daughter, Tyre’sha Dailey, into the Army through the Oxford Company recruiting station as the ‘Dailey duo’ begins to trailblaze its family legacy in the service. Tyre’sha Dailey, 17, a recent graduate from Covington High School in Tennessee, qualified for the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) titled 25U Human Resource Specialist; while her father Fabian Dailey, 34, is a Signal Operations Specialist known as 25A. Fabian Dailey recently transitioned from the 25A Signal Operations Specialist MOS to his current MOS as a 79R Army Recruiter. “My Army career has been great, and I honestly never took it into consideration for her [Tyre’sha Dailey] to join until last year when I became a Recruiter,” Fabian Dailey said. While the two are certain about her professional arrival to the Army as her new career, it is the ‘how’ in inspiration where they differ. According to Tyre’sha Dailey, her father was not the only factor in her decision to join. “… my father was neither the main nor only influencer I had to join the Army,” Tyre’sha Dailey said. “Overall, the decision was mine to make, but my father and others shared their experiences, thoughts, and opinions with me.” (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Fabian Dailey) see less | View Image Page

OXFORD, Miss. —— Recently, U.S. Army Recruiter Staff Sgt. Fabian Dailey enlisted his daughter, Tyre’sha Dailey, into the Army through the Oxford Company recruiting station as the ‘Dailey duo’ begins to trailblaze its family legacy in the service.



Tyre’sha Dailey, 17, a recent graduate from Covington High School in Tennessee, qualified for the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) titled 25U Human Resource Specialist; while her father Fabian Dailey, 34, is a Signal Operations Specialist known as 25A.



Fabian Dailey recently transitioned from the 25A Signal Operations Specialist MOS to his current MOS as a 79R Army Recruiter.



“My Army career has been great, and I honestly never took it into consideration for her [Tyre’sha Dailey] to join until last year when I became a Recruiter,” Fabian Dailey said.



While the two are certain about her professional arrival to the Army as her new career, it is the ‘how’ in inspiration where they differ.



According to Tyre’sha Dailey, her father was not the only factor in her decision to join.



“… my father was neither the main nor only influencer I had to join the Army,” Tyre’sha Dailey said. “Overall, the decision was mine to make, but my father and others shared their experiences, thoughts, and opinions with me.”



Fabian Dailey has served for 14 years in the Amry, and it is no surprise the doting father may think or feel otherwise about his daughter’s motivation to join.



“Whether she says it or not, I think it will have a great impact on her and help shape her Army future,” Fabian Dailey said.



Fabian Dailey did not consider his daughter joining imminent until recently; he says it was other family members that did the trick…but not without a father’s touch.



“She says I didn’t encourage her to join but I’m sure I did,” Fabian Dailey said. “She asked me about the Army lifestyle over the years, so I always knew she was interested, but what I believe truly influenced her to join was when she saw me put other family members in Army service this last year.”



With some outside influence and growing familial connection towards her decision, Tyre’sha Dailey is still fearlessly forging her own career path.



“I wanted to join the Army for the benefits, self-discipline, education, traveling, and to get out of my comfort zone,” Tyre’sha Dailey said. “I expect to gain a better understanding of the world and new knowledge that could help me in the future.”



Fabian Dailey plans to mentor his daughter along the way of her Army career.



“I expect her to get more discipline, courage, responsibility, college and life experiences,” said Fabian Dailey. “I think it [mentorship] will have impact on her career and shape her Army future and she knows that she can come to me for any questions and challenges that may come her way and I will easily help her stay competitive.”



The Army has already taken the Dailey family across the world and will continue for Tyre’sha Daily, but by her own personal choices.



“It [Army] has taught and showed me and my family a lot and I’ve been all over the world from being stationed in Hawaii to doing a tour in Iraq back in 2011,” said Fabian Dailey.



“Being an ‘Army kid’ has its ups and downs but it gave me an opportunity to stay in Hawaii and see more of the world,” said Tyre’sha Dailey.



Future Soldiers can negotiate guaranteed options into their initial enlistment contracts, which include significant money bonuses, first choice in duty station and student loan repayments to name a few.



As for Tyre’sha Dailey, “She picked option 19 and was guaranteed an assignment to Europe,” said Fabian Dailey. ‘Option 19’ in context of an Army enlistment contract guarantees Future Soldiers their duty station of choice.



If Tyre’sha Dailey’s negotiating skills are indicative of her future Army career, she is on a path to a fruitful professional life.



“After the military I plan to achieve a higher education and use the skills I learned from the Army to be financially set in life and /or a civilian job,” said Tyre’sha Dailey.



For more information on how you can become a Future Soldier, contact fabian.d.dailey.mil@army.mil (662)-497-0066, or visit goarmy.com.



-30-

About us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army recruiting in Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Our 330-member field recruiting force is organized into eight recruiting companies with 45 recruiting stations, and we cover approximately 103,874 square miles of territory while searching for America’s best volunteers who will enable the Army to win a complex world.



MEDIA CONTAC T: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge Advertising & Public Affairs Office: 10101 Park Rowe Avenue, Suite 575 Baton Rouge, LA 70810 EMAIL: usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbnmail.mil