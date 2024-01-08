NMCSD Corpsman Exemplifies Lifelong MLK Honoring, Service

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 14, 2024) As Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 14, 2024) As Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day, one Corpsman has long been honoring Dr. King and abiding by his vision of strengthening the values of the communities we serve for the betterment of all people. “With a family legacy of military service dating to the time of my grandparents, it was instilled in me from an early age the importance of service to our community,” said Hospital Corpsman First Class Jameka Jackson, NMCSD Critical Care Nursing leading petty officer and NMCSD Diversity Committee chairman. “Carrying this legacy as a military member has been a natural progression for me, and one that is fundamentally an honor to fulfill as it bestows upon you with nothing but personal and professional satisfaction.” Jackson, a Bossier City, La. native, recalls her earliest community involvement with Barksdale Air Force Base as part of her high school’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) program. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

“With a family legacy of military service dating to the time of my grandparents, it was instilled in me from an early age the importance of service to our community,” said Hospital Corpsman First Class Jameka Jackson, NMCSD Critical Care Nursing leading petty officer and NMCSD Diversity Committee chairman. “Carrying this legacy as a military member has been a natural progression for me, and one that is fundamentally an honor to fulfill as it bestows upon you with nothing but personal and professional satisfaction.”



Jackson, a Bossier City, La. native, recalls her earliest community involvement with Barksdale Air Force Base as part of her high school’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) program.



“As I grew up I always wanted to serve in the military and my high school — Parkway High School [Bossier City] — offered an opportunity I couldn’t resist through their AFROTC program. My involvement in ROTC reinforced my calling to service for our communities, military, and nation,” expressed Jackson.



Communities and our Nation aside, the military has presented an entirely unique dynamic where Jackson’s ability to remain committed to the spirit of service has been perpetually challenged.



“It’s a matter of perspective and for me being Black I have always perceived it as a strength that I offer the Navy,” explains Jackson. “In the military you quickly learn that the vast majority of your fellow service members have had their fair share of challenges, which transcends all races and ethnicities. But collectively we are here for a reason — and that reason is to bring out the very best which makes us who we are and to impart our values, grit, and dedication in service to our Navy.”



This year’s MLK Day theme is: “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!”



“Elevating awareness — and acceptance — of this important day for all of us is priceless, but your call-to-action is one that I genuinely hope ushers in an appreciation for the conviction that all people are created equal, regardless of color, gender, or creed,” says Jackson. “Sometimes taking a moment to acknowledge to yourself that you are not alone, that your struggles are no less trivial than what many of us face, is empowering to get you through another day.”



For Jackson, her sights are set on a future that entails greater responsibilities and advancement in her career.



“There’s nothing I desire more than to commission as an MSC (Medical Service Corps) healthcare administrator. To have such opportunity available to me is one that I owe to leaders such as Dr. King, who worked so hard to cultivate and foster a culture of inclusivity that our military has so admirably adopted,” says Jackson. “When that day comes, I look forward to even greater service that I want to offer in such capacity, not only as a Black woman, Black officer within the MSC Corps, but as an American who cherishes our nation and its way of life.”



The observance of the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. was established by Public Law 98-144. This national day of service is celebrated on the third Monday in January.



