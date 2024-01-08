Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD Corpsman Exemplifies Lifelong MLK Honoring, Service

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Jan. 14, 2024) As Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day, one Corpsman has long been honoring Dr. King and abiding by his vision of strengthening the values of the communities we serve for the betterment of all people. “With a family legacy of military service dating to the time of my grandparents, it was instilled in me from an early age the importance of service to our community,” said Hospital Corpsman First Class Jameka Jackson, NMCSD Critical Care Nursing leading petty officer and NMCSD Diversity Committee chairman. “Carrying this legacy as a military member has been a natural progression for me, and one that is fundamentally an honor to fulfill as it bestows upon you with nothing but personal and professional satisfaction.” Jackson, a Bossier City, La. native, recalls her earliest community involvement with Barksdale Air Force Base as part of her high school’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) program. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

