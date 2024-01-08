New Fire Station Opens at Courthouse Bay

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alyssa Deputee | Fire Chief Alex Rivera, center, with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Alyssa Deputee | Fire Chief Alex Rivera, center, with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, and leaders with MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune cut a ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the MCB Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services Division Fire Station 7 at Courthouse Bay on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 11, 2024. The new firehouse boasts over 15,000 square feet of space, consolidates multiple fire department functions, and includes much-needed training and administrative spaces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. Deputee) see less | View Image Page

A new state-of-the-art fire station opened at Courthouse Bay January 11, marking it as the first of 41 construction projects that comprise the $1.7 billion Hurricane Florence Recovery Program (HFRP).



The new firehouse represents a $16.2 million investment that includes six bays and is rated for higher winds to withstand future destructive weather. It also boasts over 15,000 square feet of space, consolidates multiple fire department functions, and includes much-needed training and administrative spaces.



The newly built structure replaces the previous fire station, which was old and in disrepair after Hurricane Florence, said Fire Chief Alex Rivera with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, necessitating a new facility that could also meet state building requirements and codes.



Additionally, it provides safe living and working conditions for firefighters and staff. The fire station also enhances the ability to stage vital emergency response assets in a centralized location, significantly improving emergency response times and ensuring effective response forces to emergency demand zones across the installation. According to Rivera, the new location also provides faster access to significant thruways on the installation. The new fire station has six drive-through, multi-apparatus bays, giving the new facility the ability to house 12 to 18 vehicles and equipment.



“This new capacity significantly improves our service delivery,” said Rivera. “We’re really excited to close out this project. The team appreciates everyone’s hard work, professionalism, and leadership in seeing this through from start to finish.”



“The [new] fire station is built outside of the flood zone, and a large portion of the facility is built to withstand Category 3 hurricane conditions and can be used as a disaster shelter,” said Rivera.



“Our Marines are our family, and we are here to protect them as they defend our nation,” expressed Rivera. “Know that we have your back, and that nothing is more important to us than supporting you 24/7, 365 days a year.”



“I’m grateful to the staff of the Officer in Charge of Construction Florence for the hard work that enabled us to reach this important milestone in our reconstruction efforts following Hurricane Florence,” said Brig. Gen. Adolfo Garcia, Jr., commanding general, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune. “This new firehouse will enhance our ability to handle a diverse range of emergencies more efficiently in support of Camp Lejeune and our community partners. I also want to thank Navy and Marine Corps leadership and our elected officials for their advocacy in helping to secure funding for all our Hurricane Florence projects so we can make Camp Lejeune more capable and resilient.”