ALL ABOUT ALL-NAVY SPORTS

Joining the Navy is not only about defending your country on the battlefield or Homefront, it is also about representing the United States of America in competitive sports across the globe.

All-Navy Sports is similar to being recruited by team USA for a swim team, basketball team, soccer team, et al. A Sailor who possesses the athletic skills above an intramural level has the opportunity to represents the Navy at the highest level of competition. The difference between the two is that you need to apply to compete. Additionally, there is no cost for the Sailor or their command if they are selected to participate.

“The Navy has a lot of Sailors that have the ability to compete in sports at the National level and higher. The All-Navy Sports program is here to assist those Sailors in making that happen,” said Michael Morris, All-Navy Sports Program Manager.

Sports included are basketball, bowling, cross country, ESports, golf, marathon, rugby, soccer, softball, triathlons, volleyball, wrestling. International sports are cycling, judo, sailing, shooting, and tae kwon do.

Once they qualify or make an All-Navy Sports team, competitors compete in the Department of Defense’s Armed Forces Sports Championships. The best of the best get the chance to compete at follow-on National or International Sports competitions such as the Military World Games, the Pan American Games, and possibly the Olympics.

For more information on All-Navy Sports, how to apply and schedule of events with deadlines, please visit, https://www.navyfitness.org/all-navy-sports/all-navy-teams.

Date Posted: 01.12.2024