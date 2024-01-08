Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named No. 1 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer for Second Consecutive Year

DALLAS – For the second year in a row, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a No. 1 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer. The designation for 2024 marks the 11th straight year the Exchange has been recognized in the annual survey by Viqtory, publisher of Military Spouse magazine.



“Hiring military spouses is part of our mission and brings financial security to military families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “The experiences military spouses bring to the workplace help the Exchange fulfill its commitment to Warfighters. It is truly an honor to be recognized as an organization that values heroes in and out of uniform.”



The Exchange, which ranked No.1 in the survey’s nonprofit/government category, will be showcased in the winter issue of Military Spouse Magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.



Military Friendly® designations recognize employers for creating sustainable and meaningful careers for military spouses.



Long recognized as a leading employer in the military community, the Exchange gives hiring preference to military spouses. The Department of Defense retailer’s associate transfer program gives military spouses the chance to continue their careers during PCS’s, allowing them to retain benefits and work toward retirement.



Military spouses and Veterans can learn more about starting an Exchange career and browse job openings worldwide at ApplyMyExchange.com.



Facebook-friendly version: For the second consecutive year @shopmyexchange was named the No. 1 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer by @VIQTORYInc! The Exchange also ranked in the Top 10 for the Military Friendly Employer designation. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Bx



