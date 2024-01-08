USAMMDA Project Management specialist recognized as USAMRDC Employee of the Quarter

Photo By T. T. Parish | Coral Cruey was selected as U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command...... read more read more Photo By T. T. Parish | Coral Cruey was selected as U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command Employee of the Quarter in recognition of her work as project management specialist with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, January 4, 2024. The recognition for the 3rd Quarter of last calendar year follows Cruey’s selection as USAMMDA’s Employee of the Year, announced in Dec. 2023. Based at Fort Detrick, Maryland, under the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC), USAMMDA works with medical experts and stakeholders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Special Forces, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and private sector partners, to develop and deliver medical solutions to Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command selected Coral Cruey as its Employee of the Quarter Jan. 4 in recognition for her work as project management specialist with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland.



The award follows Cruey’s selection as USAMMDA’s Employee of the Year (EOY), which was announced in Dec. 2023.



“Ms. Cruey was dedicated to customer service with both internal and external partners,” said Brig. Gen. Edward “Ned” Bailey, commanding general of USAMRDC, in his announcement to the workforce. “She made significant contributions to the success of the division during the quarter, demonstrating excellent communication and collaboration skills.



“Ms. Cruey's achievements are in keeping with the highest traditions of Government Service and reflect great credit upon her, the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, the U.S. Army Futures Command, and the Department of the Army.”



Cruey earned both distinctions for exceptional work with USAMMDA’s Force Health Protection Division during 2023. According to the EOY award citation, her contributions filled critical gaps within FHP, ultimately ensuring multiple new investigational medical countermeasures were provided to the Warfighter. Her work also enhanced FHP’s ability to store and distribute life-saving products across the globe.



“It is so humbling. I am extremely proud of my job and of my team in FHP,” said Cruey, a Virginia native raised in Middletown, Maryland, who has been with USAMMDA since September 2020. “Every project we approach is a group effort, so I view this recognition as a public acknowledgement of the entire FHP team.”



Cruey is quick to recognize the contributions of her team members and their partners in higher and adjacent organizations.



“Each of us makes a unique contribution, and we all support and learn from each other. I have been very lucky to learn from my colleagues,” said Cruey. “Everyone within FHP must pitch in for our mission of providing investigational medical countermeasures for the Warfighter to be successful. This approach has inspired me to be the best teammate I can be.”



Likewise, she said, FHP could not complete its mission without close collaboration with USAMMDA’s Project Management Offices and the USAMRDC Office of Research Technology and Applications.



During 2023, Cruey acted as a vital “jack of all trades,” assuming additional duties directly related to her role as project management specialist while lending expert support to other FHP matters to support the entire team, according to U.S. Army Col. Charles Bane, director of FHP.



“During the year, Coral took control of FHP’s antivenom portfolio, adding five new antivenoms to the program, while training budget analysts and helping manage the FHP yearly budget,” he said. “She also supports USAMMDA’s Office of Research Technology and Applications, managing many of FHP’s agreements with outside stakeholders, including partners within the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense.



“Our mission, which is to rapidly provide investigational medical countermeasures for the Warfighter, requires us to be agile so we can quickly scale up to respond to whatever force health protection needs arise,” said Bane. “Because we are a small team, everyone has to pitch in. Coral embodies this ethos. I can’t tell you how many times she took it upon herself to make a call, set up a meeting, or research a product as soon as she learned there might be a need.”



Cruey’s recognitions reflect the broader focus of the USAMMDA team, which continues to evolve and refine processes in its ongoing transition to the Defense Health Agency. Adaptability, teamwork, and persistent drive are key to USAMMDA’s success, and the foundations for continued growth are built by team members like Cruey, who focus on innovation and sturdy professionalism in the face of organizational change, said Bane.



“I cannot speak any more highly of Coral and the contributions she makes to the FHP team. Her diligence and commitment to both USAMMDA and USAMRDC have a direct impact on our mission and our ability to support Warfighters across the globe,” said Bane. “Our team prides itself on our ability to support multiple lines of effort in Department of Defense medical development, and Coral is one of the driving forces behind the capabilities we bring to the table.



“Her spirit of teamwork and her adaptability in responding to challenges speak highly of her as an Army civilian and are a reflection of both FHP and USAMMDA as a whole.”