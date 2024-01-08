Coral Cruey was selected as U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command Employee of the Quarter in recognition of her work as project management specialist with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, January 4, 2024. The recognition for the 3rd Quarter of last calendar year follows Cruey’s selection as USAMMDA’s Employee of the Year, announced in Dec. 2023. Based at Fort Detrick, Maryland, under the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC), USAMMDA works with medical experts and stakeholders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Special Forces, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and private sector partners, to develop and deliver medical solutions to Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 12:59 Photo ID: 8194576 VIRIN: 240108-A-PJ332-1018 Resolution: 2521x1681 Size: 2.18 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Hometown: BLUEFIELD, VA, US Hometown: MIDDLETOWN, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMMDA Project Management specialist recognized as USAMRDC Employee of the Quarter [Image 2 of 2], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.