USAMMDA Project Management specialist recognized as USAMRDC Employee of the Quarter

Coral Cruey was selected as U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command Employee of the Quarter in recognition of her work as project management specialist with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, January 4, 2024. The recognition for the 3rd Quarter of last calendar year follows Cruey’s selection as USAMMDA’s Employee of the Year, announced in Dec. 2023. Based at Fort Detrick, Maryland, under the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC), USAMMDA works with medical experts and stakeholders from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Special Forces, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and private sector partners, to develop and deliver medical solutions to Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)
