Cherry Point Sailors Presented Commander’s Coins

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Marc Behnke, right, and Hospitalman Brenden Mandabon,...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Marc Behnke, right, and Hospitalman Brenden Mandabon, second from left, received Commander’s Coins for their exceptional service aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Tuesday, January 9. see less | View Image Page