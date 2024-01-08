Cherry Point Sailors Presented Commander’s Coins

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Marc Behnke, right, and Hospitalman Brenden Mandabon, second from left, received Commander’s Coins for their exceptional service aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Tuesday, January 9.
Behnke received the coin in recognition of his leadership and implementation of an on-the-job training curriculum for staff members resulting in the refinement of several clinical skills to include assessment and diagnosis.
Mandabon received the coin in recognition of his initiative to learn sterile processing department’s standing operating procedure, resulting in reduced wait tines for clinic sterile equipment and a zero-waste environment.
