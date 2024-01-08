Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Presented Commander’s Coins

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Marc Behnke, right, and Hospitalman Brenden Mandabon, second from left, received Commander’s Coins for their exceptional service aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Tuesday, January 9.

    Behnke received the coin in recognition of his leadership and implementation of an on-the-job training curriculum for staff members resulting in the refinement of several clinical skills to include assessment and diagnosis.

    Mandabon received the coin in recognition of his initiative to learn sterile processing department’s standing operating procedure, resulting in reduced wait tines for clinic sterile equipment and a zero-waste environment.

    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Presented Commander’s Coins, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    corpsman
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

