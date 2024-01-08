Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Presented Commander’s Coins

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Marc Behnke, right, and Hospitalman Brenden Mandabon, second from left, received Commander’s Coins for their exceptional service aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Tuesday, January 9.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2024 09:55
    Photo ID: 8194270
    VIRIN: 240109-O-KJ310-7654
    Resolution: 3420x2280
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Presented Commander’s Coins, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cherry Point Sailors Presented Commander&rsquo;s Coins

    Cherry Point
    Navy medicine
    Hospital Corpsman
    navymedicine

