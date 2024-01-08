Hospital Corpsman Second Class Marc Behnke, right, and Hospitalman Brenden Mandabon, second from left, received Commander’s Coins for their exceptional service aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Tuesday, January 9.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 09:55
|Photo ID:
|8194270
|VIRIN:
|240109-O-KJ310-7654
|Resolution:
|3420x2280
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Sailors Presented Commander’s Coins, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cherry Point Sailors Presented Commander’s Coins
