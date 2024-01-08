MHS GENESIS: Fully mobilized for Team Yokota

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Morgan Shepherd, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Morgan Shepherd, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician, assists a patient at the 374th Medical Group physical therapy office at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 9, 2024. MHS GENESIS focuses on quality, safety, and patient outcomes to help advance enterprise objectives to transform the military health system into a high-reliability organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey) see less | View Image Page

After 18 months of preparation, MHS GENESIS finished its implementation stage and has entered a period of sustainment at the 374th Medical Group.



Yokota Air Base and other Indo-Pacific installations were part of the final wave of military treatment facilities to implement MHS GENESIS, which provided ample time for the program to mature before it reached the 374th MDG.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Mark Pomerleau, 374th MDG chief nursing informatics officer and MHS GENESIS Yokota lead, credits the smooth transition to good planning and foresight.



“We knew from the beginning, it was going to be a tremendous undertaking,” Pomerleau stated. “The biggest advantage we had is we were the very last wave to go live.”



A 12-day implementation process began on Oct. 28, 2023 at the 374th MDG, with a dozen integration architects and over 50 subject matter experts ready to assist the local medical personnel.



“After those 12 days, we started our sustainment operations,” Pomerleau said about the process. He stated that the program will now function in a period of ongoing sustainment, continuing in its service to both patients and medical staff.



The program automatically delivers new, online modules for medical personnel to stay up-to-date in training, and upholds safer care for patients through stricter program regulations.



“We want to thank all our patients for being patient during the transition,” Pomerleau said. He emphasized that with the application of MHS GENESIS, patients can expect continual growth in quality and efficiency in the care provided by the 374th MDG. The medical team’s goal is to return appointment availability and wait times to pre-MHS GENESIS levels by the end of January.



Patients are recommended to sign up for the MHS GENESIS patient portal to gain easy access to health records, contact with primary care teams, and MDG announcements.



If patients have any questions or concerns, a patient advocate is available from any medical section via the Yokota MDG website or in-person visit. They can also refer to https://www.yokota.af.mil/Home/Latest-Announcements/Article/3532792/mhs-genesis-101/ or https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Technology/MHS-GENESIS for additional MHS GENESIS guidance and information.