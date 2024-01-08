Capt. Willey Recognizes NAVFAC Southwest ELP Graduating Class, Welcomes Incoming 2024 Cadre

Photo By Mario Icari | NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer Capt. Allen Willey presented NAVFAC Southwest...... read more read more Photo By Mario Icari | NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer Capt. Allen Willey presented NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Business Line Emerging Leader Program (ELP) graduation certificates to NAVFAC Southwest leaders Jan. 9 in San Diego. The graduating class of calendar year 2023 included Daniel Shreeve, Scott Mycek, Justin Feulner, Tabatha Hall, Patrick Zurn, Donald Wilson, William Ottinger, Ernest Estrada, James Pekelder Jr, Andrew Hall, Edwin Vanegas, Vanessa Opina, Shevin Sandy, Alejandro Moreno, Tyler Sanchez, Daniel Alarcon and Justin Berna see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO - NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer Capt. Allen Willey presented NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Business Line Emerging Leader Program (ELP) graduation certificates to NAVFAC Southwest leaders Jan. 9 in San Diego.



"Congratulations to you for wanting to step up and take these roles and responsibilities," said Willey. “Leadership isn't easy… it's all about taking care of people, influencing to accomplish a specific task, a specific mission, or a vision, or a change. We are in a constantly changing world, one that takes leaders to lead through that change because it is hard for us as humans to accept that there is either an innovative solution or something that needs to be done just a little bit differently to make it more effective and efficient for us to accomplish what we need to do… Seize those opportunities, it will come with the added responsibility. The demand to be accountable will elevate what you’ve learned even further. Great job!”



The graduating class of calendar year 2023 included Daniel Shreeve, Scott Mycek, Justin Feulner, Tabatha Hall, Patrick Zurn, Donald Wilson, William Ottinger, Ernest Estrada, James Pekelder Jr, Andrew Hall, Edwin Vanegas, Vanessa Opina, Shevin Sandy, Alejandro Moreno, Tyler Sanchez, Daniel Alarcon and Justin Berna



Willey also provided some advice for the 20 Individuals selected for the NAVFAC Southwest Emerging Leader Program cadre for 2024 which includes Cody Ballard, Devin Benham, Kenneth Blose, Scott Duncan, Mark Mason, Thomas Lopez, Michael Garcia, Sean Stepina, Brenden Stump, Maria Galang, Enrique Martin Del Campo, Joshua Nichols, Brandon Ness, Vincent Kabiling, Evan Nuzum, Antonio Stephens jr, Terence Taylor, and Johnathan Williams.



“Incoming class… just one word of advice for you,” said Willey. “All these folks in here, if you know them, reach out to them and ask them, what would have you done differently going through the course? And just take one of those things, and time and space is going to take over you and allow you to operate in this one year of dynamic curriculum. Seize every opportunity that you have with it. Seize every opportunity that you have to gain some perspective from leaders. That's what you need to do when you get into this program, is just try to figure out where you can grab the most tools and put them in your toolbox… then you're going to go out and apply those tools and tactics and perfect your own particular leadership style… I'm so happy for you. Go out and do great things.”





The ELP is a one-year program that focuses on developing and improving leadership skills and competencies for future leaders within the Federal Wage System (FWS) pay plan. Selection into this program is highly competitive and fully recognizes NAVFAC Southwest's FWS employees at the journeyman, leader, and supervisory levels who are highly motivated to broaden their understanding of the different functions within NAVFAC and gain an understanding of roles and responsibilities as leaders.







NAVFAC Southwest's ELP supports NAVFACs Strategic Design focus area of People. The goal of the ELP is to develop and improve leadership skills and competencies of our future leaders within the Federal Wage System pay plan. The program develops leaders by providing a solid foundation of leadership skills and team building, enhanced by training and developmental experiences.



The ELP is available to supervisory and non-supervisory positions in the following Federal Wage System (FWS) pay plan: WG-08 through WG-12 journeymen; WL-08 through WL-12; and WS-09 through WS-15. The program offers each individual ELP candidate the ability to customize their experience to develop their leadership skills through a robust program of training, interviews, access to leadership, mentoring, and a greater perspective of the organization.



The selection process into the ELP involves completing an application package, and obtaining endorsements from the individual's leadership chain. A panel interviewed ELP applicants as part of the process for final consideration. The ELP's three distinct tiers and its requirements differ at each level. Tier 1 is designated for journeymen WG-08 through WG-12. Tier 2 is designated for work leaders WL-08 through WL-12. Tier 3 is designated for supervisors WS-09 through WS-15.