Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Southwest ELP graduating class of calendar year 2023

    NAVFAC Southwest ELP graduating class of calendar year 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer Capt. Allen Willey presented NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Business Line Emerging Leader Program (ELP) graduation certificates to NAVFAC Southwest leaders Jan. 9 in San Diego.

    The graduating class of calendar year 2023 included Daniel Shreeve, Scott Mycek, Justin Feulner, Tabatha Hall, Patrick Zurn, Donald Wilson, William Ottinger, Ernest Estrada, James Pekelder Jr, Andrew Hall, Edwin Vanegas, Vanessa Opina, Shevin Sandy, Alejandro Moreno, Tyler Sanchez, Daniel Alarcon and Justin Berna

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8193640
    VIRIN: 240109-N-AJ460-1066
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest ELP graduating class of calendar year 2023, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Capt. Willey Recognizes NAVFAC Southwest ELP Graduating Class, Welcomes Incoming 2024 Cadre

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navfac southwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT