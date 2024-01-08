NAVFAC Southwest ELP graduating class of calendar year 2023

NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer Capt. Allen Willey presented NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Business Line Emerging Leader Program (ELP) graduation certificates to NAVFAC Southwest leaders Jan. 9 in San Diego.
The graduating class of calendar year 2023 included Daniel Shreeve, Scott Mycek, Justin Feulner, Tabatha Hall, Patrick Zurn, Donald Wilson, William Ottinger, Ernest Estrada, James Pekelder Jr, Andrew Hall, Edwin Vanegas, Vanessa Opina, Shevin Sandy, Alejandro Moreno, Tyler Sanchez, Daniel Alarcon and Justin Berna
Capt. Willey Recognizes NAVFAC Southwest ELP Graduating Class, Welcomes Incoming 2024 Cadre
