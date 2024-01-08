Army & Air Force Exchange Service Improves Quality-of-Life at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii with New Cell Tower

Courtesy Photo | From left: Command Sgt. Maj. Mahoma Tello, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion –...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left: Command Sgt. Maj. Mahoma Tello, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced; Sgt. Maj. Generose Green, Exchange Pacific Region senior enlisted advisor; Col. Jason Beck, Exchange Pacific Region commander; Lt. Col. Izabella Lundy, 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced commander. see less | View Image Page

U.S. ARMY GARRISON HAWAII – Military families, personnel and visitors at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s Helemano Military Reservation (HMR) will see improved wireless service—a significant Quality-of-Life improvement—thanks to a new cell tower from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



The project includes 5G coverage for Verizon and AT&T and brings markedly improved wireless reception to a more remote location that had struggled with inadequate connectivity. Additional improvements for T-Mobile customers will be completed by the end of the year.



Located approximately 5 miles north above Wahiawa, HMR offers military housing for about 2,000 service members and families stationed at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield.



"As professionals in the field of communication, we understand the significance of this cellphone tower in our close-knit community,” said 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced Commander Lt. Col. Izabella Lundy. “This infrastructure will provide our Soldiers and their families with reliable access to emergency services, facilitate communication with loved ones, and support the seamless conduct of daily business.



“Witnessing the collaborative efforts of numerous organizations to make this project a reality has been truly inspiring.”



The tower, constructed by and funded with Boingo Wireless, is on the grounds of the Exchange’s HMR Express store in the center of the reservation and nicknamed “Dragon” for the 307th ESB-E, which is headquartered on HMR.



The military community celebrated the milestone Jan. 8 with a ceremony attended by Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler, 311th Signal Command (Theater) commanding general; Command Chief Warrant Officer Robert Christian, 311th Signal Command (Theater); Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan DeHart, 311th Signal Command (Theater); Col. Andrew Brokhoff, 516th Signal Brigade commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Dominique Davis, 516th Signal Brigade; Lt. Col. Izabella Lundy, 307th ESB-E commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Mahoma Tello, 307th ESB-E; and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathaniel Floyd, Jr., 307th ESB-E data operations warrant officer.



Also in attendance were Col. Jason Beck, Exchange Pacific Region commander; Sgt. Maj. Generose Green, Exchange Pacific Region senior enlisted advisor; Michael Ryan, Hawaii Consolidated Exchange general manager; William Earls, Exchange connectivity telecom program specialist; and Jackie Arbour, Boingo Wireless vice president of towers & small cells.



“The completion of the Dragon tower represents the Exchange’s continued efforts to bring the best to our deserving military communities,” Beck said. “When we think about being far away from home, staying connected is a priority and plays a significant role in readiness; if we know all is good on the home-front, we have clear minds to take care of the mission.



“The Dragon tower allows service members stationed on Helemano to be better connected to those they love near and far.”



The Dragon tower is one of 13 new or in-progress cell towers from the Exchange and Boingo to expand connectivity and reliability to military communities throughout USAG Hawaii.



Social-media-friendly version: Service members and families on Helemano Military Reservation can now enjoy significantly improved cell reception thanks to a new tower constructed through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Boingo Wireless. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Bj



– 30 –



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange