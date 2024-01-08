Yokota celebrates 2023 FCC Provider of the Year

Leadership from the 374th Mission Support Group and Force Support Squadron surprised Kiley Ramos at her home Dec. 13, 2023, to award her with the 374th FSS Family Child Care Provider of the Year award.



The Family Child Care program provides an essential service that supports the overall mission of the Department of the Air Force and the Yokota community by offering child care services to military families and civilians based on current knowledge of child development and early childhood education.



To comply with the FCC program standards, providers must thoroughly child-proof their homes, meet food and safety standards, receive a background check for themselves and any family member older than 18 residing in the home, and complete training through the program coordinator.



Ramos has dedicated over 1,400 hours of childcare in four months as a Family Child Care provider at Yokota.

