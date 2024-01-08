Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota celebrates 2023 FCC Provider of the Year

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.17.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Hannah Bean 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership from the 374th Mission Support Group and Force Support Squadron surprised Kiley Ramos at her home Dec. 13, 2023, to award her with the 374th FSS Family Child Care Provider of the Year award.

    The Family Child Care program provides an essential service that supports the overall mission of the Department of the Air Force and the Yokota community by offering child care services to military families and civilians based on current knowledge of child development and early childhood education.

    To comply with the FCC program standards, providers must thoroughly child-proof their homes, meet food and safety standards, receive a background check for themselves and any family member older than 18 residing in the home, and complete training through the program coordinator.

    Ramos has dedicated over 1,400 hours of childcare in four months as a Family Child Care provider at Yokota.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 20:24
    Story ID: 461503
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota celebrates 2023 FCC Provider of the Year, by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    374th FSS
    374th Force Support Squadron
    Family Child Care Provider
    Family Child Care Program

