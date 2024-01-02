Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Welcomes First Baby of 2024

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Jan. 5, 2024) Spirits were high with the birth of the first baby of 2024 at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay.



Ens. Megan Low, assistant security officer at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, gave birth to Timothy Jack at 8:36 p.m., Jan. 3. Her husband, Iain Low, was at her side.



“I didn’t know I’d be having the first baby of 2024, but we had high hopes,” said Megan as she chuckled about earning the distinction.



Iain, an Air Mobility Command passenger terminal supervisor, spoke about the friendly competition they had with another couple also expecting a baby soon. “We are very good friends with the other couple,” said Iain. “We had a private competition, all jokes, nothing serious.”



This is the Lows’ first child.



The Lows praised the labor and delivery team saying, “The care has been amazing and the staff has been absolutely phenomenal.”



Lt. Cmdr. Erin Williams, department head for the Multi-Service Ward and clinical nurse specialist, assisted Low during the birth while serving as the primary nurse on night shift.



“As a labor and delivery nurse you get excited about any baby being delivered, so it’s nice to be part of the team and support a couple when they bring their baby into the world,” said Williams.



“Here, we are a smaller, close-knit team since we are in a remote location overseas. I’ve managed large Military Treatment Facilities, and [Guantanamo Bay] is awesome because you get to know everyone a bit more personally,” said Williams.



Labor and delivery nurse, Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Womack, a clinical nurse specialist who also served on Lows’ birthing team, echoed Williams’ sentiments.



“I chose this duty station because I’ve worked at overseas MTFs before. The smaller community feels more like family, even with the patients,” said Womack. “I enjoy the personalization and was really excited for Megan since she was a first-time mom. She did great.”



The Multi-Service Ward logged 17 births in 2023.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay is a community-based facility providing health care to the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community that consists of approximately 6,000 military, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The USNH GB also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly Special Category Residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

