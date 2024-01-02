Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Welcomes First Baby of 2024

Ens. Megan Low, assistant security officer at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, husband Iain Low and the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, Labor and Delivery Team took a moment to celebrate the birth of Timothy Jack, the first baby born at the Naval Hospital in 2024.

