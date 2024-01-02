Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Welcomes First Baby of 2024

    CUBA

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Ens. Megan Low, assistant security officer at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, husband Iain Low and the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, Labor and Delivery Team took a moment to celebrate the birth of Timothy Jack, the first baby born at the Naval Hospital in 2024.

