January Sailor in the Spotlight: Navy Diver 2nd Class Devon Longo

Courtesy Photo | Navy Diver 2nd Class Devon Longo, assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Diver 2nd Class Devon Longo, assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s Dive Locker, is January’s Sailor in the Spotlight! Longo performs underwater maintenance and repair to naval ships stationed at Naval Station Norfolk. see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – Navy Diver 2nd Class Devon Longo, assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s Dive Locker, is January’s Sailor in the Spotlight! Longo performs underwater maintenance and repair to naval ships stationed at Naval Station Norfolk.



A native of New York City, Longo enlisted in the Navy two and a half years ago, and has been at MARMC since May 2022.



“I decided to join the Navy to travel and dive around the world,” Longo shared. “Since I’ve been in, I’ve enjoyed the comradery of the diver community.”



Prior to his naval career, Longo worked as a commercial diver in the city, freelancing in underwater construction and engineering.



Since being stationed at MARMC, Longo has over 4500 minutes of underwater time. His work includes underwater maintenance, repair, cleaning, general upkeep, and rigging on all types of ships, including surface ships, submarines and carriers.



“I’m enjoying the ride and like doing ship husbandry,” Longo added.



Beyond his official duties, Longo dedicates most of his time to training and competing in body building competitions. In his first competition at the National Physique Committee Virginia competition, Longo placed second in the True Novice Division and plans on continuing his training.



“After I graduated dive school, I wasn’t a big guy and wanted to challenge myself and do something difficult,” Longo explained. “I started training on deployment and when I got back I got a personal trainer and have been working out and eating a ton every day to get into the shape I’m in now.”



For his outstanding work and commitment to MARMC and the Navy, Longo has been recognized for MARMC’s January Sailor in the Spotlight. Congratulations!



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.