    January Sailor in the Spotlight: Navy Diver 2nd Class Devon Longo [Image 2 of 2]

    January Sailor in the Spotlight: Navy Diver 2nd Class Devon Longo

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    Navy Diver 2nd Class Devon Longo, assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s Dive Locker, is January’s Sailor in the Spotlight! Longo performs underwater maintenance and repair to naval ships stationed at Naval Station Norfolk.

    TAGS

    Navy Diver
    MARMC
    Sailor in the Spotlight

