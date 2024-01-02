Work It! Military Shoppers Can Find Latest Fitness Gear, Apparel at the Exchange

DALLAS – Military shoppers can achieve their fitness goals for 2024 with the help of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



More than 75 PXs and BXs worldwide feature BE FIT 360 concept shops that have the look and feel of major sporting goods stores, making it easy for shoppers to find everything they need to achieve their fitness resolutions—tax-free and at military-exclusive prices—with an even wider selection at ShopMyExchange.com.



The Exchange has shoppers covered from head to toe with activewear and shoes from top brands, including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, HOKA, New Balance, On and more.



Home gym essentials such as weight machines, medicine balls, treadmills and yoga mats are also available.



Shoppers can stay on top of their health with the latest in digital fitness accessories, including watches and wearable technology with fitness-tracking capability. And don’t forget to stay hydrated with water bottles, hydration packs and more.



“Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or you’re a pro in full-on training mode, the Exchange has what you need to meet your goals,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Whatever your level, get what you need tax-free at the Exchange.”



Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop in Exchange stores, and all honorably discharged Veterans are eligible to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com. Visit https://aafes.media/paveterans for more information. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees can also shop in stores and online. Find more information on their benefits at https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 12:56 Story ID: 461309 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Work It! Military Shoppers Can Find Latest Fitness Gear, Apparel at the Exchange, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.