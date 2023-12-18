NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Year: IT1 Tatiyana Turner

Please introduce yourself and give us a brief introduction:

I am IT1 Tatiyana J. Turner. I was born and raised in Atlanta, GA. I graduated from South Atlanta High School in 2016 and left for boot camp shortly after that in September of 2016. I joined the Navy to help take care of two siblings and to be a generational reset in my family. I am 25 and currently attending University of Maryland Global Campus majoring in Computer Science.



Where have you been assigned?

My first duty station after IT “A” School was the USS IWO JIMA (LHD-7) out of Mayport, FL. There I was the lead CWO in the CC01, Radio division. I also served time as a Security Reaction Force – Advanced Team Member. In 2018 I did an 8 month deployment to the 5th and 6th fleet AOR and a NATO exercise in Norway and Iceland.



What’s your role at NCTAMS PAC?

I am the N32 Pacific Region Network Operations Center Leading Petty Officer, where I manage and lead a team of 35 sailors. I also served as the First Class Petty Officer Association Vice President, the Enlisted Information Warfare Specialist Assistant Coordinator, one of the Lead Assistant Command Fitness Leaders, and a Sexual Assault Prevention and Responses Victim Advocate.



What do you do for fun on your free time?

I like to play basketball, watch football (GO DAWGS), go to the beach and spend time with my friends and godson.



Do you have any favorite places on the island? (a restaurant, a beach, etc)

I love Makua Beach, Kailua Beach, Ko’Olina Beach Lagoons, Maui Tacos, and Jenny’s Shrimp Truck.



Anything else you would like to share? Advice? Words of wisdom?

Some advice I have for junior sailors is to find a mentor. I credit all my success, the leader I am, the sailor I am today to the many mentors that have helped along the way. Especially my mentor CWO4 Jackson. The second thing would be is that “rejection is sometimes only redirection”. “No” isn’t always permanent but it instead could be a “not right now” and when those “No’s” happen don’t get discouraged, stay working, stay true to yourself and continue to be the best version of yourself. Thank you to all of my junior sailors who worked so hard this entire year, this award is for all us.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 18:38 Story ID: 461280 Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Year: IT1 Tatiyana Turner, by ENS Sutter Grune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.