Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Year: IT1 Tatiyana Turner

    NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Year: IT1 Tatiyana Turner

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Ensign Sutter Grune 

    Naval Information Forces

    IT1 Tatiyana Turner, awardee of the 2023 Senior Sailor of the Year, standing in front of the Dan Healy Communications Center at NCTAMS PAC in Wahiawa, HI.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 18:38
    Photo ID: 8188558
    VIRIN: 231228-N-PL464-9088
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Year: IT1 Tatiyana Turner, by ENS Sutter Grune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NCTAMS PAC Sailor of the Year: IT1 Tatiyana Turner

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCTAMS PAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT