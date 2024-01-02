Perinon, Mallory, Crispell Named 2023 Public Health Command-Pacific Employees of the Year

HONOLULU - Luz Perinon, Allen Mallory, and Dr. Gary Crispell were named 2023 PHC-P Employees of the Year for categories I, II, and III, respectively, on Dec. 18, 2023.



“Our civilian employees are a true force multiplier and a significant reason why the PHC-P Trident Team is so strong,” said Col. Greg Reppas, PHC-P deputy commander. “It is a genuine pleasure working side-by-side with these dedicated professionals as we address the complex challenges of the Indo-Pacific mission set.”



Perinon is the Supply Technician (S4) at PHC-P HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii. She has consistently enhanced logistics operations through her exceptional efficiency and collaborative approach, repairing strained relationships and facilitating the shipment of over $200,000 worth of supplies that benefit the entire Brigade. Her proactive approach also includes significantly reducing shipping time and manhours and coordinating shipments across the Brigade that upgraded essential equipment and improved patient care, all while demonstrating a professional attitude and attention to detail.



Mallory distinguished himself among a pool of nominees due to his consistently positive approach, personal initiative in addressing workplace challenges, and exemplary customer service. As the Lead Quality Assurance Specialist at Veterinary Readiness Activity, San Diego Tracy Depot, Mallory plays an integral role in the only DoD facility that produces Unitized Group Ration – Express (UGR-E) and UGR–Heat and Serve. The UGRs enable sustainment of, ideally, commercial subsistence items to our service members in an operational field environment. He has significantly enhanced the organization by ensuring mission continuity and open communication with key stakeholders, strengthening departmental ties, and improving the effectiveness of quality inspections.



Crispell, a Microbiologist at the PHC-P Environmental Molecular Biology Laboratory in Japan, has significantly enhanced the organization by implementing real-time PCR testing for various pathogens, contributing to the safety of over 600K beneficiaries across ten countries. His professional attitude is evident through daily mentoring among his team and fostering international partnerships like hosting Japan's National Defense Medical College and engaging in science presentations at local military elementary schools, all while demonstrating fiscal responsibility.



The three individuals are eligible to compete in the U.S. Army Medical Command's Employee of the Year board for 2023.

