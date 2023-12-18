Military Sealift Command: 75 Years of Maritime Excellence

January kicks off a yearlong celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command.



Military Sealift Command (MSC) supports the joint warfighter delivering agile logistics, strategic sealift, as well as specialized missions anywhere in the world.



Stood up in 1949, MSC (then called Military Sea Transportation Service) became the single managing agency for the Department of Defense's ocean transportation needs. The command assumed responsibility for providing sealift and ocean transportation for all military services as well as for other government agencies.



MSC has been present during every major conflict since World War II, providing vital logistic and operational support to the U.S. Navy and Joint Force around the globe.



A commemorative anniversary logo celebrates the rich heritage of MSC, with curated ship silhouettes representing USS Taluga, a fleet oiler with a storied history later used to pilot a new manning model for support ships, and USNS John Lewis, the lead ship in a new class of fleet replenishment oilers.



Throughout its existence, the MSC combat logistics force has continued to provide fuel, ordnance, food, parts, and supplies via underway replenishment-at-sea to carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, independent deployers and ships from allied and partner nations.



Starting at the turn of the new century, MSC began operating new classes of vessels to support U.S. Navy and other Department of Defense requirements, including an afloat forward staging base, expeditionary fast transports, expeditionary sea bases and transfer docks, and a sea-based radar platform.



The Merchant Marine has been integral to the operation and success of command. The United States has relied on the U.S. Merchant Marine to carry logistics power to the fight since the earliest days of the Republic. Today’s contract and Civil Service Mariners remain essential to our economy and defense.



Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, MSC operates a fleet of more than 135 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.



Video and still photography, and information products recognizing the anniversary year can be found at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/MSC75thAnniversary

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2024 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 10:45 Story ID: 461234 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Sealift Command: 75 Years of Maritime Excellence, by Bill Mesta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.