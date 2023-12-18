Darby Day Trip: San Gimignano

Tuscany is replete with ancient walled cities, stone villas, and imposing turrets, but nowhere is quite as magical as the hilltop hamlet of San Gimignano. This Medieval town has a unique history to thank for its unparalleled good looks. Said to have been founded in 63 B.C., the town’s population was nearly decimated by the plague of 1348. While neighboring Florence and Pisa rebuilt and continued to develop, San Gimignano was left largely untouched. Walking its streets today is the closest you’ll come to experiencing medieval Italy.



Perched on a picturesque hilltop 50 miles (about a 120-minute drive) from Camp Darby, you’ll recognize San Gimignano by its many towers. In its glory days, the town was home to approximately 72 tower-houses, which were homes of local patrician families and outward representations of their power and wealth. Fourteen of these towers are still standing today, which is partly why San Gimignano was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1990.



There are many wonderful things to see and do in San Gimignano. Here are five must-see highlights:



1. Torre Grossa



At 177 feet, Torre Grossa is the tallest of San Gimignano’s remaining towers. Climbing to the top will give you an invigorating workout and breathtaking views of the city and surrounding countryside.



2. Museo Civico



Be sure to visit the Museo Civico, located in the Palazzo del Popolo. Here you’ll find the Sala di Dante, which is named after the famous poet who visited San Gimignano in 1300. This room features an impressive array of medieval court frescos depicting daily life.



3. La Rocca di Montestaffoli



Stroll through the olive groves up the hill from Piazza delle Erbe to reach La Rocca di Montestaffoli. These beautiful ruins were once a 14th century fortress, which still retain an air of majesty.



4. Torre Salvucci



Keep an eye out for two towers overlooking Piazza del Duomo. These empty shells were constructed by the Salvucci family as a power move after local leaders made it illegal to build anything higher than City Hall’s 170 feet. Not to be deterred, the Salvuccis constructed two 130-foot towers, for a total height of 260 feet.



5. Piazza della Cisterna



Be sure to stop by the old well in Piazza della Cisterna. Historically the city’s main source of water, you can still visualize the residents of yesteryear fetching water at this impressive landmark.



In addition to its fascinating history, San Gimignano also offers delicious food, eclectic shopping, and many other fun attractions. So spend a day enjoying one of the most remarkable places in Tuscany.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 06:38 Story ID: 461219 Location: IT Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Darby Day Trip: San Gimignano, by Andrea Culletto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.