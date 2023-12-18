Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military family life: The Rodriguez Ramirez-Casanova family’s Army journey

    Military family life: The Rodriguez Ramirez-Casanova family’s Army journey

    Courtesy Photo | Mariflor Dalisa Rodriguez Ramirez moved to Camp Darby with her husband, Staff Sgt....... read more read more

    ITALY

    01.02.2024

    Story by Andrea Culletto 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    CAMP DARBY, Italy – Mariflor Dalisa Rodriguez Ramirez moved to Camp Darby with her husband, Staff Sgt. Joahmed Cintron Casanova of the 731st MUNS, and their eight-year-old daughter, Kaia. Originally from Puerto Rico, the family was stationed in Idaho, South Korea and Guam before coming to Italy.

    When asked about her experience with Military family life, Rodriguez Ramirez said, “One of the awesome things we enjoy most is to experience other cultures and the learning that comes with it. We have also made lifelong friends who become like family.”

    That’s not to say military life is easy. “Our biggest challenge is being away from our extended family and from our small island,” she said.

    To help new families adjust to military life and overcome their own challenges, Rodriguez Ramirez encourages them to embrace the opportunities before them and especially to “get out of the house and explore!”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 15:46
    Story ID: 461206
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military family life: The Rodriguez Ramirez-Casanova family’s Army journey, by Andrea Culletto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Military family life: The Rodriguez Ramirez-Casanova family’s Army journey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military family

    Camp Darby

    USAG Italy

    TAGS

    Military family
    Camp Darby
    USAG Italy
    military family appreciation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT