Military family life: The Rodriguez Ramirez-Casanova family’s Army journey

Courtesy Photo | Mariflor Dalisa Rodriguez Ramirez moved to Camp Darby with her husband, Staff Sgt. Joahmed Cintron Casanova of the 731st MUNS, and their eight-year-old daughter, Kaia.

CAMP DARBY, Italy – Mariflor Dalisa Rodriguez Ramirez moved to Camp Darby with her husband, Staff Sgt. Joahmed Cintron Casanova of the 731st MUNS, and their eight-year-old daughter, Kaia. Originally from Puerto Rico, the family was stationed in Idaho, South Korea and Guam before coming to Italy.



When asked about her experience with Military family life, Rodriguez Ramirez said, “One of the awesome things we enjoy most is to experience other cultures and the learning that comes with it. We have also made lifelong friends who become like family.”



That’s not to say military life is easy. “Our biggest challenge is being away from our extended family and from our small island,” she said.



To help new families adjust to military life and overcome their own challenges, Rodriguez Ramirez encourages them to embrace the opportunities before them and especially to “get out of the house and explore!”