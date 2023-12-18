Military family life: The Seymour family’s Army journey

Courtesy Photo | Military spouse Brittany Seymour encourages new military families to come in with an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military spouse Brittany Seymour encourages new military families to come in with an open mind and focus on making connections. Photo courtesy: Brittany Seymour see less | View Image Page

When Brittany Seymour’s husband, Staff Sgt. Christian Seymour, now with USAG Italy Higher Headquarters Command, received orders for Hawaii, the family was delighted. As with any PCS move, they began downsizing in preparation. “Then one day, out of the blue, Chris came home early and said, ‘All orders have been cancelled and they’re sending me to Africa for the Ebola outbreak instead,’” Brittany Seymour said. “It was a total shock. Our house was 50% packed and we’d already sold a car. . . . He had enough time to get the vaccinations he needed and then he was gone in a week.”



Brittany Seymour pivoted, finished packing up the house, and moved the family to live with her in-laws in Texas. “The kids said, ‘I thought we were going to Hawaii?!’" she said. "I told them, ‘Me too! But we’re going to live with Nona, so let’s go.’”



The experience was good preparation for the frequent changes of military life, she said. “Now, any time we’re going to PCS, I don’t believe it until we’re on the plane.”



After stints at Fort Campbell, Fort Bliss, and an unaccompanied tour to South Korea, the family moved to Camp Darby, Italy. “It’s definitely beneficial for [the kids] to live abroad and meet people from all walks of life,” Brittany Seymour said. “I’m grateful the military provided this benefit for my kids to experience Italy – the culture, the language and the food.”



Although change always comes with challenges, she said. “With moving so much, your kids always have to switch schools, have those first day jitters, and have to re-make friends,” she said. “But it makes them better prepared for the stuff in life that will hit them later on because they know how to adapt, overcome and adjust to new surroundings.”



Brittany Seymour encourages new military families to come in with an open mind and focus on making connections. “You really have to find people and relate to people because if you isolate yourself, that’s where you get into those ruts and it gets hard,” she said. “But if you just start opening up and connecting with other people, it will be easier. Join a group, get involved with the community, or volunteer. . . . The military is family. There will be someone who is willing to help.”