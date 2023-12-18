Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Navigating the Digital Seas

In the annals of modern history, cyber-attacks have marked indelible moments of reckoning, reminding us of the ever-growing importance of cybersecurity. One such pivotal episode was the 2017 WannaCry Ransomware attack, which wreaked havoc on a global scale. The significant breach underscored the critical need for unwavering vigilance and preparedness in the digital age across the nation and on the seas. As Cybersecurity Awareness Month starts, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) stands as a formidable bastion of cybersecurity in the United States Navy.

The significance of cybersecurity on a naval vessel cannot be overstated. Across the ship, every Sailor must do their part to support cybersecurity and protect our information systems.

“Everybody on the ship constantly hears about the importance of cybersecurity, and I feel like it is something that the individual Sailor overlooks,” said Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Simon Atkins, combat systems help desk supervisor.

Atkins’ words highlight the prevailing sentiment that cybersecurity can sometimes take a backseat to other pressing concerns in the bustling world of an aircraft carrier. However, Atkins noted, “by doing the little things that these trainings teach us and retaining some of the information that is learned, we can really make all the difference.”

These “little things” are the building blocks of a vigorous cybersecurity posture. Ensign Adam Stoker, Truman’s cyber officer, reminds us of that.

“Remember, cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility. Keep yourself, your shipmates, and your family safe. Be cyber smart,” said Stoker.

These words reinforce the idea that cybersecurity is a collective effort.

To appreciate the significance of cybersecurity awareness on Truman, the crew needs to understand the unique environment in which it operates. From communications to navigation, radar to aircraft control, countless digital assets rely on robust cybersecurity measures to ensure operational effectiveness and national security.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month on Truman serves as a reminder that the digital world is an integral part of modern naval operations. The threats faced are evolving, making vigilance and a proactive approach essential. This month resonates with the belief that individual actions can have a collective impact, reinforcing that cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility.

As we navigate the digital seas, both in the Navy and civilian life, let us heed the words of Stoker and Atkins. By Practicing good cybersecurity, we secure not only our world but also our nation’s future and our shipmates’ safety.

